7News First Alert Weather: Fog and Drizzle Tomorrow Morning Before the Warm Up Next Week

Sunday will warm up into the high 40s with a slight southerly breeze shifting to a cool northerly wind through the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday night will feel much colder in the low 20s. The cold front will be short lived as we will finally begin to warm up at the beginning of the week into the 60s by Tuesday. This warmth will feel brief as another front moves into the area late in the week bringing with it a chance for rainfall before the weekend.