7News First Alert Weather: A weak cold front arrives on Sunday but our warming trend continues

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear and cold tonight with overnight lows falling into the teens. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
On Saturday, mostly sunny with afternoon highs rebounding into the low 40s which will allow a good chunk of the snow to melt across Texoma. There could be a few large snow drifts that will remain completely unthawed. Winds will be out of the south 10-15 mph.
As our next cold front approaches our area late Saturday night and Sunday morning patchy dense fog and drizzle with likely develop across Texoma. A few slick spots could develop on bridges and overpasses. Behind the front skies will become mostly sunny with highs topping on in the mid-40s on Sunday afternoon.
The warming trend will continue with temperatures climbing into the mid-to-upper 50s and the low 60s early next week. Another cold front will move across the area on Wednesday briefly bringing our high temperatures back into the 40s with a chance for rain.
