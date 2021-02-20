Oklahoma House passes bill meant to increase elementary, early childhood teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma House passed a bill that could lower the need for emergency certified teachers in public elementary schools and early childhood education programs.
The bill passed in a unanimous vote of 86-0 on Thursday.
House Bill 2748 would allow teacher candidates who have a doctorate, a master’s or a bachelor’s degree to teach for two years as they complete required coursework and participate in a mentor program provided by the school district prior to taking state certification exams.
“School administrators statewide have told lawmakers of challenges to find certified teachers in our earliest grades where learning the basics is of critical importance,” said Rep. Rhonda Baker, the author of the bill. “This measure allows them to employee degreed candidates who are well on their way to earning a traditional teaching certificate. This is better for our students and our schools.”
Now that the bill has passed the House, it advances to the state Senate.
