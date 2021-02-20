UPDATE: Fletcher animal control officer suspended

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - The Town of Fletcher announced on Friday that an animal control officer has been suspended from his duties until further notice.
An investigation was launched into allegations of animal neglect and cruelty at the Fletcher Animal Kennel earlier in the week, after a post was made on Facebook detailing the conditions a woman says she witnessed.
The woman says four dogs were left out in the snow and frigid temperatures without food, water, or shelter.
She said she took them home to care for them.
