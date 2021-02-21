City of Altus puts emergency water use restrictions in place

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency water use restrictions are in place for the City of Altus.
Due to an interruption in the supply of water from the city’s water source at the Tom Steed Reservoir, the City of Altus has a critical water shortage. Residents and businesses are advised to immediately cease non-essential water use until further notice.
In a press release, the city says it anticipates it may take 24 hours before water use restrictions can be lifted.
