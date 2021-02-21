Project Alpha educates young men with workshop series

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted an event called Project Alpha Saturday.
It’s one of the fraternity’s major annual projects that began in 1980. The conference is designed to educate young men on topics including teenage pregnancy prevention, intimate violence, fatherhood and roles in relationships.
The Fraternity President Will Scott said the workshops are intended to guide the young men to make good choices and be responsible.
“We hope that they will gain life skills,” he said. “That what they learn today will be things that help them to be better men in the future because for every choice that you make, oftentimes if they’re bad choices there are going to be consequences.”
Lawton Police Chief James Smith was a guest speaker who talked to the boys about interactions with law enforcement.
Project Alpha is hosted in February to emphasize Black History Month, another major project for the fraternity.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.