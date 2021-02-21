Vaccine clinics resume after winter weather shutdown

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Health Department hosted its first vaccination clinic since winter weather shut down pods across Southwest Oklahoma.
After waiting weeks, even months for an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, many Oklahomans were disappointed that snow and ice cancelled their vaccination appointments.
With the sun out and roads almost clear Saturday, they were happy to stand in line and wait for their turn.
Community Engagement and Health Planning Director Deborah Johnson said according to CDC guidelines, individuals have 42 days after their first vaccination to get the second dose.
“We know people were a little frustrated,” Johnson said. “They’re anxious to get their vaccine. We continue to reassure everyone that we have the doses on hand, especially for anyone needing a second dose. When they come to get their first, we account for that second dose in the future allotment when it’s due, so there’s no need to worry about that.”
The Comanche County Health Department now trying to make up for lost time and vaccinate people who were scheduled to get their vaccine Wednesday.
Some were able to go to the Health Department for their vaccines Thursday and Friday, but for those who missed an appointment last week, she said don’t worry.
“Those individuals can come next week when we move to Central Mall, and they’ll bring their QR code that they had for their appointment and their vaccine card,” Johnson said.
She said they’re thankful for the partnership that will allow them to begin using the old Dillard’s location in the mall for vaccination clinics.
“We are hoping and thinking that layout’s going to work very well for the clinics, so although right now we just have appointments out scheduled for the next three days of next week, we’re thinking it possibly may be a location we use in addition in the future,” Johnson said.
Donna Mahan, who received her second Moderna vaccine Saturday at the clinic, said she’s ready to see her children and grandchildren again.
“I have an underlying health condition and I’m over 65,” Mahan said. “I truly felt that if I contracted the virus that I would not survive it.”
The next round of vaccinations in Lawton will be Monday when nearly 1200 LPS teachers and staff are expected to receive the COVID vaccine. We’ll have more on that Monday night here on 7NEWS.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.