First Alert Forecast (2/22AM)

The weather over the weekend was rather quiet and that trend is going to continue over the next few days! This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. It’s one of those mornings where the extra jacket will be needed in the morning but not necessarily the case by this afternoon. That because with plenty of sunshine on tap today, highs will rise into the low and mid 60s for many! Expect slightly warmer temperatures (mid to upper 60s and low 70s) in our north Texas counties. Winds out of the west to southwest at 10 to 15mph.