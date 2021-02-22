First Alert Forecast (2/22AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
The weather over the weekend was rather quiet and that trend is going to continue over the next few days! This morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. It’s one of those mornings where the extra jacket will be needed in the morning but not necessarily the case by this afternoon. That because with plenty of sunshine on tap today, highs will rise into the low and mid 60s for many! Expect slightly warmer temperatures (mid to upper 60s and low 70s) in our north Texas counties. Winds out of the west to southwest at 10 to 15mph.
Tomorrow will be the peak of our temperatures over the week! With eroding snowpack areas across north Texas will rise into the mid 70s to near 80° in some areas. For southwest Oklahoma counties many will likely top out in the low 70s! Tuesday will be the warmest day in the forecast with temperatures nearly 10 to 15 degrees above climatology. I don’t see many complaining too much about this giving our weather from last week.
A cold front will bring temperatures back down to just below normal Wednesday but we’re not expecting any dramatic cold air to come through. Wednesday will drop into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. The coldest day over the next seven will be Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. The good news is that temperatures will rebound quickly! Friday and Saturday is trending in the mid to upper 50s respectively.
With the wave of energy passing by on Thursday many of the models are picking up an increase in moisture. Light rain starting south will move northward during the overnight hours. With any rain across the north and western side of the viewing area may changeover to a light snow/ wintry mix overnight. All in all, I’m thinking that most will just see a cold rain and impacts will stay minimal.
Skies will clear by Friday afternoon before another weak cold front arrives early Saturday morning. This front isn’t going to impact temperatures much. In fact high temperatures Saturday will rise into the upper 50s. With the southwest flow and another trough digging across the southwest, this will destabilize the atmosphere meaning isolated thunderstorms for Saturday night/ Sunday morning. With this still being days away, check back for details!
