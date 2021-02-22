Fort Sill identifies soldier found dead over weekend

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has released the identity of a soldier who was found dead on the Post on Saturday.
The soldier has been identified as Private Second Class Maverick McDowell.
According to officials, McDowell was found unresponsive in his quarters on Saturday. He was assigned tot he 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and has been on Fort Sill since November 2020.
“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of one of our Fort Sill teammates. We send our deepest condolences to PV2 McDowell’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen Ken Kamper, Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.
Authorities say the death of McDowell is unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise and an investigation into the death is underway.
