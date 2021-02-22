7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm tomorrow ahead of a cold front arriving on Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear and cool tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph.
It’ll be unseasonably warm tomorrow with highs topping out in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Enjoy the spring-like temperatures while it lasts because we are going to hold on to a roller coaster weather pattern over the next several days.
Our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday and this will bring back seasonal temperatures with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 50s. Behind the front will highs will be 20-25 degrees below average and a gradual increase in moisture will allow for a isolated showers to return by Thursday.
Ahead of another cold front the energy available for thunderstorms will increase through the weekend. On Sunday, there could be enough energy for an isolated strong storm to develop.
