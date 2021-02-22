Oklahoma State Officials address skyrocketing utility bills after winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A press conference was held Monday morning to discuss what the State plans to do to help Oklahomans with utility bills that are expected to skyrocket after winter storms wreaked havoc across the state.
“We’re going to do everything in our power to help you and your families get through this. Oklahomans, I know you did your part because Oklahomans came together last Sunday to conserve energy when we asked that of you. Our grid stayed in tact. We are so fortunate to have avoided catastrophic or long-term outages like our neighbors to the south,” Governor Stitt said.
The Senate says they will be forming a select committee who’s purpose is to look into utility bills, while the Oklahoma House of Representatives plans to conduct public hearings to decide future actions to be taken.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter will be overseeing the Price Stabilization Act to look into any possible cases of price gouging that may arise. He said any energy-providing entities suspected of taking advantage of the situation to raise prices could be subject to investigation.
He is also asking utility companies to suspend autopay billing features and suggesting customers switch to manual payments for the next 60 to 90 days to avoid being taken by surprise.
The state’s emergency management director said Oklahoma is working with FEMA and the White House to request additional assistance. They are asking people to report winter damage like flooding from broken pipes, damages caused by power surges or even the number of days you went without water, gas or electricity to damage.ok.gov.
Governor Stitt said the State’s goals right now are helping people get through the immediate effects of the storm, and preventing a similar situation going forward.
He said he plans on traveling to Washington, D.C. to meet with federal leaders.
