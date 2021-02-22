Warm Start to the Week Before Our Next Front Arrives Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We finally get to see some seasonal weather! Today temperatures treated us well in the low 60s with clear skies, above our average temperatures for this time of year. A cold front will move through this evening dropping our temperatures overnight into the low 20s. The front is fairly weak allowing for temperatures to rebound for Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the 60s. Light winds and clear skies will give us a beautiful start to the work week.
The next round of significant weather will likely occur Thursday into early Friday morning as we see another cold front bringing temperatures down into the 40s and another chance for winter weather. We could see light snow Thursday in some areas along with a wintery mix and rain. We will continue to monitor the precipitation types that we could see for Thursday as the week goes on.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.