Chapel on Big Rock in Medicine Park to get new life after years of abandonment

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - An old chapel is getting a new lease on life in Medicine Park.
The Chapel on Big Rock has some new proprietors after the building sat vacant for nearly a decade.
Luke and Angela Barrett say they have big plans for the little chapel on a hill in Medicine Park. They want to bring it to life once again with music, dance and theater.
The Barrett’s say they signed the lease on the chapel about two weeks ago so it can serve as a venue for their Discovery Outpost Performing Arts program in Medicine Park.
“Primarily this will be used as a rehearsal space for Discovery Outpost Performing Arts but we will also probably use it as a performance space as well. It’s not huge but the classes tend to run fairly small so we’ll be able to have some performances here as well,” said Luke Barrett.
The Barrett’s’ also own the Discovery Outpost book store in Medicine Park and say that fine arts is in their DNA.
Angela teachers theater for the Discovery Outpost Performing Arts Program and says her students range in ages from preschool to high school.
She says prospective theater students can begin to enroll in April for the programs summer camp classes.
“This semester is all full, all our classes are full, we will be performing two shows this spring and then we will be doing some summer camps actually here at the chapel. We’re going to do theater and drama camps at the chapel,” said Angela Barrett.
The Barrett’s say that while they know they’ll use the chapel as a performing arts center they are still fine tuning what other uses it can have.
“We’re also going to be hosting conferences, classes, lectures and of course weddings here as well so we have a lot of ideas for what all this space can be used for in conjunction with Discovery Outpost and Discovery Outpost performing arts but also as a light on a hill here in Medicine Park,” Said Luke Barrett.
He says the first event at the chapel will take place on Easter Sunday.
To learn more about the Discovery Outpost Performing Arts Program or to enroll your child in one of the programs summer camps visit and message the Discovery Outpost Performing Arts Facebook page.
