Educators officially starts their vaccination process

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - About one-thousand educators and support staff in the area showed up to Lawton High School today to get their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
Staff from LPS, Flower Mound, Trinity, and a few other districts came out.
Mary Cotton is one of several School Nurses at Lawton Public Schools that volunteered to get certified through a Medical Corps program to vaccinate people.
“The faster we get those vaccines done, the faster that we got these people vaccinated in our area and the better off we’re going to be as a whole, and so it’s very exciting to be able to do that,” Cotton said.
Janessa Trinpey with Flower Mound Public Schools says she’s been waiting for this day to come.
She has underlying health conditions but has continued to cater to students throughout the pandemic.
“I have cystic fibrosis and diabetes, so I just wanted to do it for my health. I have three kids at home that I take care of and me and my husband, and I just want to be the best health I can be to take care of them,” Trinpey said.
Tomlinson Middle School Teacher Catherine Trimble said she got her shot to keep her family safe as well.
“I’m also a military family, so my husband and I made the decision to get it so we can protect everybody we love,” Trimble said.
Both Trimble and Trinpey said they’ll feel much safer around kids at the schools now.
“Honestly, I’m just really thrilled we have the ability. We have nine nurses that are in our district currently the area to help out, so with COVID and having all of this going on and having nurses right now that are needed,” Cotton said.
LPS will hold another vaccine pod in three weeks when it’s time for teachers to get their second dose.
