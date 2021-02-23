Firs Alert Forecast (2/23AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
For the morning commute temperatures are in the 20s, 30s and even 40s. But later today, temperatures will soar into the 70s! We’re looking at temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above average due to south winds drawing in unseasonably warm air. Today will be the peak of our temperatures over the week. Winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the low and mid 20s during the late afternoon.
A cold front will arrive late tonight but move in during the early morning hours tomorrow bringing not only cooler air but windy conditions and an increase in moisture. Now temperatures won’t drop that much come tomorrow afternoon as we’re not expecting any dramatic cold air to come through. We’re mainly looking at highs in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Heading into Thursday precipitation chances will increase for the area with highest chances for any rain towards the south and east. Isolated to scattered rain still likely for those towards the north and west. With any rain across the north and western side of the viewing area may changeover to a light snow/ wintry mix early on. All in all, I’m thinking that most will just see a cold rain and impacts will stay minimal.
The coldest day over the next seven will be Thursday with highs in the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. The good news is that temperatures will rebound quickly! Friday and Saturday is trending in the mid to upper 50s respectively.
Skies will clear by late Thursday night/ early Friday morning before another weak cold front arrives early Saturday morning. This front isn’t going to impact temperatures much. In fact high temperatures Saturday will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s. With the southwest flow and another trough digging across the southwest, this will destabilize the atmosphere meaning isolated thunderstorms for Saturday night/ Sunday morning.
You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App or on the website: kswo.com/weather
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.