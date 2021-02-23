Freezing temperatures claim life of man near Anadarko

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Last week’s winter storm claimed the life of 51-year old Kiowa Tribal member Truman “TL” Leon Baker.
Tribal Officials say Baker was found frozen to death Sunday evening near Anadarko in a snow-covered truck parked behind a home in the area.
It’s unclear how long he had been dead before he was found, but officials say his death doesn’t appear suspicious.
“We are saddened that this happened to one of our tribal members, or to anyone,” said Kiowa Tribal Chairman Matthew Komalty. “We prayed over our people and others that this type of situation would not happen. Our hearts and prayers go out the the family.”
His family expressed to Kiowa News and Public Relations a deep sadness at his passing and are in the process of planning his funeral.
