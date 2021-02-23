LPS making school changes while water damages get fixed

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Broken pipes have caused issues in several Lawton Public Schools.
Freedom Elementary, Edison Elementary, and Macarthur Middle had some major problems.
Meanwhile there’s minor damage at Douglass Learning Center, Lawton and Macarthur High School, and Eisenhower Elementary and High School.
Superintendent Kevin Hime said the schools will be okay to reopen tomorrow besides Edison and Macarthur Middle.
“All the classrooms are damaged. We can’t even secure it. So it looks like we have no choice to relocate there. So we’re going to relocate teachers from Edison the Pre-K and two Kindergartens we’re going to put them at the Learning Tree, and then we’re going to put 1st through 5th at Adams Elementary. And we’ll move the virtual teachers out of Adams,” Hime said.
Hime said bus transportation will be available at Edison to take students to Adams.
At Mac Middle School, flooring and drywall in the classrooms and throughout the buildings will need to be replaced.
MMS students are expected to attend virtually until at least mid- March.
Hot meals will be available for curbside pickup on Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. curbside.
