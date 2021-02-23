1 new death, 40 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 40 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 64 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,509 cases in Wichita County, with 423 of them still being active.
390 patients are currently recovering at home while 33 are in the hospital. There are currently seven patients in critical condition.
There have been 315 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,771 recoveries and 73,414 negative tests in Wichita County.
14 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 17,394
- Second dose - 9,160
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 14,352 (50 - 59).
There are a total of 40 new cases, 33 hospitalizations, and 64 recoveries to report.
Total Hospitalizations = 33
Stable = 26
Critical = 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 10
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 6
80+
Stable - 3
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.