Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association holds Southwest District meeting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held its Southwest District meeting in Lawton Monday evening.
Over 50 ranchers from across the area attended the meeting held at the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Speakers with the Oklahoma Beef Council and the Oklahoma Prairie Beef Solutions gave presentations and upcoming legislation affecting the agriculture industry in Oklahoma were discussed.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association works to support and defend the state and nation’s beef cattle industry.
If you would like more information on the organization or future meetings, you can visit the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s website.
