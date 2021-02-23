“Oklahoma!” to open Elgin’s brand-new Performing Arts Center

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - Elgin High School’s brand-new performing arts center will host its first play this weekend.
Students will be performing the musical “Oklahoma!”
The performing arts center was part of a school bond passed in 2017. Construction began in 2019 but because of the pandemic, they’ve been unable to hold any performances so far. But that changes this Friday and Saturday night, with director Eric Bradford saying they wanted to kick things off with something special.
“I couldn’t think of a better musical to start with than to hit them with a classic that changed the Broadway world back in 1943 when Rodgers and Hammerstein decided to change the way it works. They wrote this book musical and really started to tell a story and create more passion and energy,” Bradford said.
One of the stars of the show is Sophomore Jessica Diley, who plays Laurey Williams. She says the cast and crew have been hard at work getting ready to entertain you this weekend.
“We’ve just put so much work into this show and Oklahoma is such a wonderful community of people that have come together. We’ve really bonded as a family. We have fun doing it. They can expect to see some fun, exciting songs, musical numbers, fight scenes even. Just a good ole love story,” Diley said.
The performances are this Friday and Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets will be sold at the door.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.