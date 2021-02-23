Tillman Co. rural water customers asked to conserve, boil water

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Residents using Tillman County rural water are being told to conserve and boil their water.
According to officials, Tillman County Rural Water District 1 is dealing with a shortage of water due to them not being able to receive any water from the town of Frederick.
They say they are going to be splitting their system and sending water one direction and then sending it to the other half of the system. They say residents will have good water pressure for about two hours then will notice a decrease.
They are asking residents to conserve water until further notice.
Officials have also issued a boil order for all users. They say water needs to be boiled for one minute for food prep, drinking, brushing teeth and making ice. The order will remain in effect until further notice.
