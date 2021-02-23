UPDATE: Marlow woman accused of murder, running puppy mill charged

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Marlow woman who was arrested in connection to a murder and accused of running a puppy mill has been charged in Stephens County.
49-year-old Karen Jean Pritchard was accused of killing 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Anderson. Sheriff’s Deputies say they went to Pritchard’s home after receiving a tip about Anderson’s death.
They had to come back with a search warrant and found what they estimated to be around 200 animals. The condition the dogs were kept in caused them to launch another investigation into a possible puppy mill being run on the property.
While searching the property, deputies say they found Anderson’s body.
Pritchard has been charged with one count of second degree murder and 113 counts of cruelty to animals. She’s being held on a $1,000,000 bond.
The Humane Society of Tulsa rescued hundreds of the dogs that were kept on the Marlow property and will continue caring for the animals until the courts decide who will receive custody of the animals.
