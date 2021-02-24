First Alert Forecast (2/24AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Wednesday! As an early morning cold front pushed its way through Texoma, it’s going to leave us with windy conditions all day and slightly cooler temperatures come this afternoon. Look for winds sustained out of the north at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s. While today will be cooler, it won’t be THAT bad but still expect moderate cooling for this afternoon. Highs will be around average for many into the upper 50s and low 60s. The good news about today’s forecast is despite the cold front today is going to stay dry with mostly sunny skies!
Later on tonight cloud cover will increase and winds will die to to near 10 to 15mph out of the northeast. Temperatures despite the cloud cover will drop to near freezing or just slightly below.
The day tomorrow will start off dry but precipitation chances will increase as the day goes on. Any and all rain will start during the early afternoon hours then spread north during the evening hours. It’ll come to an end from northwest to southeast. While temperatures overnight Thursday into Friday will drop to near freezing, many will just stay as a cold rain with little to no mixing taking place.
Friday stays dry with clearing skies. Highs will bounce back into the mid 50s under north to south winds at 10 to 15mph. Another round of moisture will lift north by Saturday ahead of our next storm system. This will result in precipitation chances starting Saturday afternoon/ evening. Instability increases Saturday night/ Sunday morning which still supports thunderstorms across the area. With that being said, models are not handling this system well and there are still some significant differences on the evolution.
The exact evolution of this system acts as a domino effect for the weather into early next week. If the system is sped up then this will result in precipitation chances coming to an end quicker next week. If the system is some what slower & sluggish then expect more rain in the forecast come next week. Regardless of the outcome, make sure to check back for updates!
You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.