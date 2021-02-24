First Alert Forecast (2/24AM)

Happy Wednesday! As an early morning cold front pushed its way through Texoma, it’s going to leave us with windy conditions all day and slightly cooler temperatures come this afternoon. Look for winds sustained out of the north at 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 30s and 40s. While today will be cooler, it won’t be THAT bad but still expect moderate cooling for this afternoon. Highs will be around average for many into the upper 50s and low 60s. The good news about today’s forecast is despite the cold front today is going to stay dry with mostly sunny skies!