Fort Sill taking care of displaced families

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill is actively working to get families back into their homes, and repairing facilities affected by broken pipes during the winter storm.
During the recent winter storm, School Age Center Director Traci Carter said she was notified about an alarm going off in her building, but she wasn’t able to immediately get there because of the snow.
“Once we were able to go and check out the building we had a swimming pool pretty much here. So about two to three inches of water depending on where you’re at in the building,” Carter said.
Thanks to some quick thinking, Fort Sill Firefighters was able to get the water turned off, and eventually, crews were able to drain the building out by removing the doors weather guards.
Afterward, Carter said she and her co-workers got right to work to get the center together.
“I’ve always loved my job here, but I think it just put a cherry on the cake today and yesterday to see that I can depend on my staff and not only are they just able but willing to step in and help out,” Carter said.
Garrison Command Sergeant Major Russell Blackwell says along with that facility, many homes were also damaged by water.
“Over 300 homes on the installation are damaged, but at the height, we had about 76 displaced families of those 76, 46 have gone home as of this morning, so we only have about 26 remaining that are still displaced,” Blackwell said.
Those additional families that chose to stay are staying in hotels in the area until further notice.
Blackwell said contractors will be working for the next two to three months to get every home taken care of.
That could leave families displaced for a while.
“It depends on the scope of work in the home. We hope not, we don’t think so, but they could be, but they’ll be accommodated for that period of time. We don’t think families will be in hotels that long,” Blackwell said.
Blackwell said he’s proud of how everybody has responded during all of the temporary changes while fixes are being made.
