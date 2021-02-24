Livestock show goes on with extra precautions due to COVID-19, PEDv

“Any swine project that has come on grounds, they have had a vet check within 72 hours of arriving here. A vet has checked and said these animals are healthy enough to come to the show. And then on grounds after they’ve gotten here we have protocols. If you see people out in the arena sanitizing that’s a bleach solution that kills the virus. And so we are just doing our best to make sure that everything is safe for the animals and the exhibitors here,” Goodknight said.