Man injured in Lawton house fire, witnesses describe scene

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is in the hospital in Oklahoma City, a firefighter is recovering and several pets died in a house fire in Lawton.
It happened on 23rd and J Avenue around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
7News’ Caitlin Williams talked to John Scott, the man who first reported the fire. Scott said he tried to get the man out of the burning house, but the flames were too much.
“Like I said, I was ready to dash in the house and get in there. I didn’t care about me. I heard screams and if a person is screaming from being burned, you want to get them out. That’s what I was trying to do,” said John Scott.
Scott was driving down Lee Boulevard when he heard a loud boom and saw smoke. He says he followed it just one block away on “J” Avenue.
He called 9-1-1, but wasted no time trying to help the people inside.
“There was three people trying to get one person out on the side with the air conditioner out. I was like, ‘just pull the damn thing out.’ They couldn’t get it out. I grabbed it and jerked it. They had trouble getting it out. I went to the front door to kick it in, but we couldn’t get in. Too much smoke, too much fire,” Scott said.
Scott wasn’t the only one. Devin Shields also stepped up, grabbing a water hose & getting to work.
“The tree on the house was on fire, so I jumped the fence and started putting out the fire,” Shields said.
A man was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City, his condition is not known.
A firefighter was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns, but we’re told he is okay.
While what Scott and Shields did was brave, Deputy Chief Jared Williams says it could have led to more than just two people injured in this fire.
“But we ask that if people do see that, don’t go in. One person inside is enough and we’ll go in and get them out as soon as we can,” Williams said.
Firefighters also reported a problem with a hydrant while trying to battle the fire. We are working to learn what issues they faced.
The house is a total loss and unfortunately several pets died in the fire and were taken out by animal control.
The Fire Marshal’s office is now investigating.
