1 new death, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 32 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 63 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,541 cases in Wichita County, with 345 of them still being active.
316 patients are currently recovering at home while 29 are in the hospital. There are currently seven patients in critical condition.
There have been 316 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,834 recoveries and 73,668 negative tests in Wichita County.
13 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 17,498
- Second dose - 10,043
The Health District has one death to report today; Case 14,478 (80+).
There are a total of 32 new cases, 29 hospitalizations, and 63 recoveries to report.
Total Hospitalizations = 29
Stable = 22
Critical = 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 8
Critical - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 4
80+
Stable - 3
