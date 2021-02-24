7News First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Mostly clear and breezy tonight with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into into upper-30s and low-40s.
A cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning and winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Afternoon highs will be much cooler with temperatures topping out in the upper-50s.
An increase in moisture is expected on Thursday which will bring a chance for isolated to scattered showers across Texoma. Highs will only top out in the mid-40s.
There will be an increase in atmospheric energy this weekend and as a result a few thunderstorms are possible mainly Saturday night and into Sunday.
