7News First Alert Weather: Cold front arrives tomorrow bringing cooler temperatures for the rest of the week

Chance for scattered showers on Thursday

Tuesday First Alert Weather 6 PM
By Noel Rehm | February 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST - Updated February 23 at 7:00 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -

Mostly clear and breezy tonight with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Overnight lows will fall into into upper-30s and low-40s.

A cold front will arrive early tomorrow morning and winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Afternoon highs will be much cooler with temperatures topping out in the upper-50s.

An increase in moisture is expected on Thursday which will bring a chance for isolated to scattered showers across Texoma. Highs will only top out in the mid-40s.

There will be an increase in atmospheric energy this weekend and as a result a few thunderstorms are possible mainly Saturday night and into Sunday.

