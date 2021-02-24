7News First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and isolated storms develop across Texoma tomorrow

On Thursday, clouds will increase throughout the morning with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible across Texoma. There is a better chance for thunderstorms from a Throckmorton to Archer City to Henrietta line and southeastward. A ‘Marginal Risk’ for an isolated strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out across Young, Jack and Montague counties. The main threat will be the potential to stay small hail. Rain totals stay less than 0.1′' across southwest Oklahoma and range anywhere from 0.1-0.5′' across northwest Texas. A few lingering showers are possible into early Friday morning.