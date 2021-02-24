Stephens, Comanche County fire crews battle grass fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews fought a grass fire at Bethel and Bishop Road Tuesday afternoon.
The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. The area of Bethel and Bishop Road is about a mile south of Highway 7 and near the county line between Stephens and Comanche Counties.
Volunteer Fire departments from eastern Comanche County and western Stephens County responded to help battle the grass fire.
It’s not clear at this time how the fire started or how many acres burned. We’ve reached out to Comanche County’s public information officer for an update.
