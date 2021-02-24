USO hosts Fueling the Forces event on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The USO on Fort Sill was serving chili and cornbread to soldiers and their families Wednesday.
They served the food with the help of Marines currently on post for training. The USO used to serve these meals to soldiers once a week but had to change that because of COVID-19. Now, they serve the meals once a month in a drive-through setting, letting soldiers swing by and grab the food while still staying safe and socially distant.
“Food is a huge factor in what folks do to connect. We’re all about connection here, especially during COVID, it’s really hard to feel a connection. We always tend to feel isolated,” said Center Operations and Programs Manager for USO Oklahoma Jenn Troxell.
“I like helping out and also it helps kind of connect the gap between service branches and really everybody. It shows we’re ready to help in any way, shape or form that we can,” said PFC Ceasar Luna.
