Walters to experience overnight water outage

WALTERS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Walters will be implementing a water outage Tuesday night.
The outage will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
City officials say the outage will force water into the water tower so it can then be tested in order to decide whether the town is able to lift its boil advisory.
The water outage will affect Walters residents west of County Road 2610 and west of the Walters Cemetery.
If you would like more information, you can visit the City of Walters’ Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.