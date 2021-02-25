First Alert Forecast (2/25AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good Thursday morning Texoma! We’re dry now but as the day goes on, cloud cover and rain chances will increase. So make sure to grab the rain gear for the commute home later on today. Here’s what we’re thinking with the playout of today’s system. By late morning/ lunchtime is when we should start to see the first drops of rain falling from the sky. Light, very isolated rain showers will develop into scattered to numerous rain showers by this evening. Best chances across southeast Oklahoma. Highs due to yesterday’s cold front and the clouds/ rain will only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph with gusts somewhat higher. Later tonight, a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out with the best chances, again, across southeast Oklahoma. Timing for any thunder and lightning is looking to be around 8-11PM tonight. Severe storms are not expected! Accumulations at the highest will be near half an inch but expect less in many places!!
Rain will diminish by sunrise, if not earlier, tomorrow morning. Cloud cover will taper off as the day goes on and with south winds on tap for Friday, expect warming temperatures! Highs will rise into the mid and upper 50s tomorrow with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon.
With low level moisture on the move into the area by Saturday, another round of rain will be likely for south and southeastern counties by Saturday afternoon. Precipitation chances will expand northward by the evening. All in all, highest chance for precipitation will still be across southeast Oklahoma. Highs will continue to rise by the afternoon on Saturday, soaring into the mid 60s!
Trends are showing more consistency with the arrival time of our cold front for next week. It’ll move through the area by Sunday morning, specifically arriving into the northwest around midnight and moving through the area viewing area by lunchtime. Rain chances remain very high on Sunday with the best chance still for the southeast half of the area. During the day on Sunday, another round of thunderstorms cannot be ruled out for some.
You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.