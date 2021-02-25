First Alert Forecast (2/25AM)

Good Thursday morning Texoma! We’re dry now but as the day goes on, cloud cover and rain chances will increase. So make sure to grab the rain gear for the commute home later on today. Here’s what we’re thinking with the playout of today’s system. By late morning/ lunchtime is when we should start to see the first drops of rain falling from the sky. Light, very isolated rain showers will develop into scattered to numerous rain showers by this evening. Best chances across southeast Oklahoma. Highs due to yesterday’s cold front and the clouds/ rain will only top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds today will be out of the northeast at 10 to 20mph with gusts somewhat higher. Later tonight, a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out with the best chances, again, across southeast Oklahoma. Timing for any thunder and lightning is looking to be around 8-11PM tonight. Severe storms are not expected! Accumulations at the highest will be near half an inch but expect less in many places!!