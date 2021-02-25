House Bill proposes new graduation requirement for Oklahoma Students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma high school students may have to pass a new test to graduate in the future.
A bill at the state capitol would require them to pass the civics portion of the U.S. Naturalization test.
7News reporter Nazarene Harris took to the streets today to find out how people feel about it.
Most of the people she spoke with Wednesday were skeptical of the bill saying that adding more standardized testing to Oklahoma’s high schoolers would just add more to their already full plates.
However, some feel the bill would be an effective way for more Americans to better understand their heritage.
Last week House Speaker Pro Tempore Terry O’Donnell, passed a bill in the House Common Education Committee he says is designed to help students become more engaged citizens.
If passed, House Bill 2030 would require that Oklahoma high school students pass the U.S. Naturalization test in order to graduate but the idea doesn’t sit well with everyone.
The bill passed in the house committee but would need to pass in Oklahoma’s house of representatives and senate before becoming law.
