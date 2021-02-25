Lawton nonprofit collecting donations for kid-friendly events

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton nonprofit is working to create better lives for kids in the community, but they need donations to help them do so.
Lawton native and founder of Women of Lawton Tianna Lyons says they are all about creating fun experiences for kids.
“A few of our goals are to get our kids out and get them more active in the community. A lot of kids don’t have a whole lot of things to do around here so we’re trying to fix that,” Lyons said.
They’ll do that this spring through things like gardening classes for kids, cleaning up the parks and more.
“We’re going to be doing a glow-in-the-dark Easter egg hunt the day before Easter so we’re collecting a lot of Easter eggs and decorations. We’re also collecting books for a children’s free library box that we’re going to be putting up outside of Lincoln Elementary,” Lyons said.
The group operates solely on donations and is asking people to think of them while they’re picking up around the house.
“When people are doing their spring cleaning and cleaning out all that stuff that has been sitting in their garage we would love if they could keep us in mind and donate those items,” Lyons said.
