Lawton Police Dive Team helps Water Department during freezing weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - During last week’s winter storm, the City of Lawton had an emergency situation that called for some teamwork.
A water main had broken in Lawton and because of the frigid water temperatures the Lawton Water Department wasn’t able to turn the main off to fix it.
So the Lawton Police Dive Team came the the rescue as they had the right equipment to withstand the freezing cold water. The Dive Team was able to get the main turned off and the Lawton Water Department was able to get it fixed.
A great job to everyone who was involved.
