Lawton teen faces manslaughter charges

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A teenager from Lawton is facing two first degree manslaughter charges after police say he caused the deaths of two people while he was allegedly driving drunk.
According to the an affidavit, in September of 2020 19-year-old Caden Rowe was driving westbound on Bishop Road when he drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Bishop Road and 135th St. and crashed into a truck that was driving southbound on 135th Street.
The crash killed Eric and Isaura Cabrera and injured their two children, who were in the backseat of the truck.
Investigators say Rowe’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit and that he had been speeding.
Rowe is facing two charges of first degree manslaughter and two misdemeanor charges, including speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit and intersection violation to stop or yield.
His bond has been set at $25,000 and his preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place mid March, 2021.
