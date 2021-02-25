Man jailed in Oregon for Altus child sex crimes

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man is in an Oregon jail tonight being held for sodomy, rape and lewd molestation charges in Jackson County.
The 7News team did some digging Tuesday after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted about an arrest warrant filed on February 12 for 25-year-old Jacob Stone for a case that was investigated by Altus Police.
Online jail records from Lane County, Oregon show Stone was actually arrested a week ago Tuesday.
We reached out to the Jackson County District Attorney for the affidavit detailing the crimes he’s accused of, which is typically a public record.
While we were not given those documents Tuesday, we did find a protective order filed against Stone in January in Greer County.
In the request for that order, Stone is accused of sexual crimes with a child in Altus from 2019 to 2020 in Mangum.
The record also states Stone was living in Oregon.
Court records there show he’s waived extradition, and the State of Oklahoma has until March 8 to take him in to custody.
He’s charged with six felonies in Jackson County, including one count of sodomy of a victim under the age of 16, one count of first degree rape of a victim under 14, rape by instrumentation, and three counts of lewd molestation.
According to the felony arrest warrant, his bond has been set at $100,000 with the condition that he has no contact with the alleged victim.
We’ll be following up on his arrest and extradition in the days and weeks to come.
