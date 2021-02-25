Comanche County voters decide on public safety tax extension

“I don’t know if some of the volunteer departments around the county could survive without this. It takes a lot of money to keep a volunteer fire department going fuel costs are high, maintenance cost. Even if you’re outfitting one firefighter with a set of protective gear that they wear in a house fire, it could easily go two to three thousand dollars per firefighter, and a lot of these departments have 15 to 20 firefighters on their department,” Jones said.