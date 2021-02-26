Comanche County Livestock Show wraps up Friday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Livestock Show that’s been happening all week at the Comanche County Fairgrounds is wrapping up.
On Friday the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club held a luncheon where award were given out to recognize the hard work of exhibitors, teachers and students, supporters and event organizers.
The premium sale will take place Friday night, where community members have the opportunity to donate to the kids, who have put so much time and effort into their projects.
“These kids put in a tremendous amount of work and time in the barn, prior to coming to the show. The show is really the fun part where they get recognized for all of that hard work. really in the end, these livestock events really about developing good people than good livestock,” said Amber McNeil, Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club Board Vice Chairman.
The premium sale will start at 5 p.m. and is being held at the Great Plain Coliseum.
You can find a complete list of the sale order tonight on the Comanche County Saddle & Sirloin Club’s Facebook page.
