Duncan Boy Scout Troop hosts 51st Annual Pancake Feast

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Boy Scout Troop 4417 will be hosting their 51st Annual Pancake Feast on Saturday, February 27.
The Pancake Feast will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Duncan from 6:30am-1:00pm and, due to COVID-19, will be a drive-thru only event.
Tickets will be $7.00 in advance or $8.00 at the door.
This is the troop’s primary fundraiser for the year and helps purchase equipment, supplies and cover expenses.
It also helps scouts with camp scholarships.
If you would like more information, you can visit Troop 4417′s Facebook event page.
