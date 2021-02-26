First Alert Forecast (2/26AM)

Rain showers are continuing to move out of the area but we’re still left with cloud cover. Where we’re seeing more clouds (southeast) temperatures are in the 40s. Bowie, Waurika, Graham and Archer City in north Texas are also waking up to patchy to dense fog. Areas in in the northwest are already seeing clouds tapering off. In those areas, Altus, Hobart, Elk City in Oklahoma are seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Generally we’re expecting more sunshine out west with more cloud cover east. This will some-what impact temperatures (warmer west, slightly cooler east) but all in all, expect highs today in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds today will turn towards the southwest at 5 to 15mph.