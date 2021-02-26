First Alert Forecast (2/26AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Rain showers are continuing to move out of the area but we’re still left with cloud cover. Where we’re seeing more clouds (southeast) temperatures are in the 40s. Bowie, Waurika, Graham and Archer City in north Texas are also waking up to patchy to dense fog. Areas in in the northwest are already seeing clouds tapering off. In those areas, Altus, Hobart, Elk City in Oklahoma are seeing temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Generally we’re expecting more sunshine out west with more cloud cover east. This will some-what impact temperatures (warmer west, slightly cooler east) but all in all, expect highs today in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Winds today will turn towards the southwest at 5 to 15mph.
By tomorrow clouds will build and moisture content will increase. This will lead to showers and a few thunderstorms for tomorrow afternoon and night. Best timing for any thunderstorms looks to be between 12 to 5PM. Best chance for rain still stands in our south and eastern counties. In areas that will see rain and clouds, temperatures are still going to rise into the mid 60s. Expect warmer temperatures where there is less rain/ clouds!
A cold front will slide into the area by Sunday morning dropping temperatures into the upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. With some lift still present in the atmosphere the chance for showers and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Sunday morning with the best chance across southern/ southeastern Oklahoma. We’ll see a dry period for most Sunday evening before as frontal boundary arrives on Monday. This, accompanied with better moisture, will lead to another round of rain showers. Expect any rain activity to stick around until Tuesday. During the overnight hours, general thermal profiles of the atmosphere support just a cold rain but we’ll need to watch for the potential for a rain/ snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Conditions will clear during the day on Tuesday with temperatures staying rather mild. With that being said, there are differences in the models through the second half of the week. One side is leaning towards a cooler/drier period (at least relative to the other model), while the other would be warmer with continuing rain/storm chances. You can always stay up to date with forecast by downloading the First Alert 7 Weather App.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
