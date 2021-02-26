Frederick receives donation covering entire cost of fixing water line

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - The Town of Frederick received a large donation from Comanche Nation Entertainment after the town’s main water line burst last week.
The broken water line left the town without water for some time and under a boil advisory once water was restored.
This left many people drinking bottled or boiled water and forced several businesses to temporarily close their doors.
Comanche Nation Entertainment volunteered to cover the entire cost of fixing the water line, donating nearly $8,000 to the town for the repairs.
Comanche Nation Entertainment COO Jack Crane presented a $7,900 check to Frederick City Manager Lee Littrell
