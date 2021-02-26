Lawton woman awakens to find man with crowbar standing over her

By Tiffany Bechtel | February 25, 2021 at 10:23 PM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:25 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County prosecutors have charged a man for attacking a woman with a crowbar.

According to an affidavit, the woman woke up to find Ricky Benoit standing over her with a crowbar.

The affidavit says Benoit struck her with the crowbar as she was trying to get away from him.

She was able to get away from Benoit and make it to a neighbor to call police.

Benoit is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s bonded out on $20,000.

