Lawton woman awakens to find man with crowbar standing over her

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County prosecutors have charged a man for attacking a woman with a crowbar.
According to an affidavit, the woman woke up to find Ricky Benoit standing over her with a crowbar.
The affidavit says Benoit struck her with the crowbar as she was trying to get away from him.
She was able to get away from Benoit and make it to a neighbor to call police.
Benoit is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He’s bonded out on $20,000.
