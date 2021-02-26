1 new death, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new death and 11 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 68 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,566 cases in Wichita County, with 303 of them still being active.
278 patients are currently recovering at home while 25 are in the hospital. There are currently eight patients in critical condition.
There have been 318 total COVID-19 related deaths, 13,945 recoveries and 74,130 negative tests in Wichita County.
16 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 17,715
- Second dose - 10,954
The Health District has one death to report: Case 11,556 (80+). There are 11 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, and 68 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending February 26 are as follows:
Total new cases - 143
Average Positivity Rate - 9%
Case Type
Contact = 13 cases
Close Contact = 26 cases
Community Spread = 57 cases
Under Investigation = 47 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 2 cases
6 – 10 = 6 cases
11 – 19 = 18 cases
20 – 29 = 33 cases
30 – 39 = 26 cases
40 – 49 = 22 cases
50 – 59 = 16 cases
60 – 69 = 9 cases
70 – 79 = 8 cases
80+ = 3 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 25
Stable = 17
Critical = 8
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 2
Critical - 3
50 - 59
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 6
Critical - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 4
80+
Stable - 1
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.