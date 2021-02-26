7News First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and isolated storms possible for the rest of the evening

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We will see scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the evening. The stronger storms will be located to the south and southeast where we could see small hail and frequent lightning. Scattered showers will remain overnight before clearing out in the morning. We will be left with cloud coverage that will dissipate throughout the day and warmer temperatures in the 60s.
The start of the weekend looks calm with mild temperatures Friday and Saturday before a front moves through Saturday night into early Sunday morning, bringing with it another chance for isolated thunderstorms. Isolated strong severe storms overnight are possible as we are working with more energy in the atmosphere to supply stronger convection.
