Oklahoma has administered over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced on Friday that the state has officially administered over 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
OSDH says the significant increase in administration is a result of the CDC adding data for federal doses administered to each state’s total count on their online tracker.
Before now, the total number of vaccines had been underrepresented because vaccines administered through Tribal and VA partners hadn’t been included in the total.
Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed says that even though the progress is reassuring, the job isn’t done until every Oklahoman who needs it has been vaccinated.
“This is an extraordinary milestone for our state — over one million doses of this life-saving vaccine have been administered to Oklahomans. It is reassuring to see this progress made, but we know the job isn’t done until we have provided the vaccine to every Oklahoman who needs it,” Reed said.
Deputy Commissioner Reed also says it’s important to know that there may be a discrepancy between OSDH vaccine data and the CDC vaccine data, since the state won’t be able to see numbers reported by partners receiving their doses directly from the federal allotment and the new reported data is typically 2-3 days old.
If you would like more information on Oklahoma’s COVID-19 date, you can visit the OSDH’s website.
