Pregnancy Resource Center to hold volunteer training seminar

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Volunteers at the Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwest Oklahoma were few and far between after COVID hit last year.
The center is out to change that and is hoping to increase their volunteers with a training seminar next week.
Rita Willoughby, the Center’s Executive Director, says that after COVID 19 hit the number of volunteers at the Pregnancy Resource Center here in Lawton took a nosedive. She says she hopes to change that with a free volunteer training program that will begin this Tuesday.
For as long as she can remember, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Southwest Oklahoma, has always been in need of volunteers says Rita Willoughby who serves as the center’s executive director.
When COVID 19 hit the community last year though, she says the number of volunteers dropped significantly.
“Last year when COVID hit if effected and impacted our volunteers greatly and so we were running on empty with volunteers,” Willoughby said.
She says she hopes that will change with a free volunteer training program that will begin next week.
“Our new volunteer training starts this coming Tuesday, March 2nd, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. here at our pregnancy center here at 319 C avenue. We will serve a light breakfast snack and a lunch,” said Willoughby.
She needs about a dozen volunteers to essentially serve as a support system for women who are pregnant and lacking a support network of their own. However, should more volunteers sign up, she says, they certainly won’t be turned away.
Current volunteer, Susie Kinne, says she began to volunteer at the center about two years ago and that doing so has been the experience of a lifetime.
“You just feel the love emanating from this builing and it’s just with everyone who works here we’re all here pretty much for the same reason,” Kinne said.
That reason, she says, is to help expecting mothers navigate their way through pregnancy by offering them free resources including pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, maternity and infant supplies, peer and mentor support and medical referrals.
Kinne encourages everyone to give volunteering a try.
“It’s just four hours a week and you will not regret it,” she said.
To learn more about The Pregnancy Resource Center and its volunteer opportunities visit the Pregnancy Resource Center’s website or call 580-536-4040.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.