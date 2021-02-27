Altus crowned state champs at archery competition

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) -Two area schools competed at the Oklahoma National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Tournament this week at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
Altus had a team competing in the elementary, middle, and high school divisions.
Both Altus elementary and middle school teams took first place in their divisions at the tournament, crowning them state champions in the elementary division and middle division.
MacArthur High School’s team placed 4th in the high school division at the tournament.
Only the top 20 teams in each division get to compete at state.
Altus and MacArthur’s teams will now compete in the national tournament in April.
Nationals is usually in Louisville, Kentucky and teams have to score above a certain score to qualify.
However, due to COVID-19 it will be virtual this year and all schools will be allowed to compete.
