Arrest warrant issued after newborn tests positive for meth

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant was filed Thursday for a Lawton woman accused of child neglect after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to her arrest warrant, in 2019 Teanna McCarthy gave birth to a substance abuse exposed newborn.
The baby’s medical records show the infant tested positive for methamphetamine. An umbilical cord screening was done, which tested positive for both amphetamines and methamphetamine.
The warrant says a screening was performed on McCarthy, which also tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine.
The District Attorney has charged her with felony child neglect.
Her bond is set at $50,000 with the condition that she have no contact with her alleged victim.
